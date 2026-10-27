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Coffee County Freshman Ashleigh Johnson Qualifies for State Cross Country Championship

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By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School freshman Ashleigh Johnson has qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Championship following an impressive sixth-place finish out of 70 runners.

Johnson finished with a time of 20:25, setting a new personal record for the fifth consecutive race.

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Her performance also marked the third-fastest time in Coffee County school history, an impressive accomplishment in just her freshman season.

Johnson will compete in the state championship next Thursday in Memphis.

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