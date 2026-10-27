Coffee County Freshman Ashleigh Johnson Qualifies for State Cross Country Championship

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School freshman Ashleigh Johnson has qualified for the TSSAA State Cross Country Championship following an impressive sixth-place finish out of 70 runners.

Johnson finished with a time of 20:25, setting a new personal record for the fifth consecutive race.

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Her performance also marked the third-fastest time in Coffee County school history, an impressive accomplishment in just her freshman season.

Johnson will compete in the state championship next Thursday in Memphis.