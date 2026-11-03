Coffee County Football Closes 2026 Season With Senior Night Victory, Looks Back on Year Two Under Harmon

By Owen Whitsett

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raiders wrapped up their 2026 football season with a 3-7 overall record, closing out their second year under head coach Brandon Harmon with a memorable 28-21 Senior Night victory over Shelbyville Central on Friday, October 30.

While the season brought its share of challenges, it also featured several memorable performances, a promising start and a senior class that helped lead the Red Raiders through a difficult Region 6-6A schedule.

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Coffee County opened the season on August 21 with a commanding 34-8 victory over Franklin County at home. Senior quarterback Kaysen Lowery accounted for four touchdowns, throwing two and rushing for two, while junior running back Tez Garrett added a rushing score. Freshman Luke Christian also made an immediate impact, hauling in a 40-yard touchdown reception in his varsity debut.

The following week brought the annual Coffee Pot rivalry against Tullahoma. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind three touchdown passes from Lowery, including two to Christian and a 69-yard connection with senior Matthew White. However, the Wildcats rallied to score 34 unanswered points and claim a 34-21 victory.

Coffee County responded on September 4 with one of its strongest performances of the season, defeating Wilson Central 34-3 on the road. Senior linebacker Hank Crabtree returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown, while senior Jett Trussler added a 42-yard touchdown reception. Garrett rushed for 103 yards, and the Red Raider defense held Wilson Central to just 103 yards of total offense.

The victory improved Coffee County to 2-1, but the following weeks proved difficult.

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The Red Raiders suffered a narrow 26-20 road loss to Franklin High School on September 11, battling back from a 20-6 halftime deficit before coming up short on their final possession.

Coffee County also found itself in a close battle against Smyrna on September 25. The Red Raiders carried a 7-6 advantage into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs scored 15 unanswered points to secure a 21-7 victory.

The challenges continued through the region schedule, with Coffee County facing talented programs including Independence, Brentwood, Summit and Ravenwood.

Adding to those difficulties was an injury to Lowery, who suffered a shoulder injury during the October 2 matchup against Brentwood. The senior had been a central piece of the Coffee County offense throughout the season, contributing as both a passer and runner.

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Rather than remaining limited to the sidelines, Lowery eventually returned in a different role, lining up at running back and receiver as younger quarterbacks Caleb Hill and Hayes Shemwell took snaps under center.

Through the ups and downs, Coffee County continued to lean on a senior class that contributed across nearly every position group.

Lowery and White were two of the team’s most versatile offensive weapons. White made an impact as a receiver, defender and special teams contributor, including a 52-yard touchdown on a fake punt against Ravenwood on October 23.

Trussler provided contributions on both sides of the football, while Crabtree helped anchor the defense at linebacker. Senior Graham Collins also played an important role in the linebacking corps, contributing to a defensive unit that faced several of the state’s strongest offenses.

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Along the offensive line, senior center Ayden VanWinkle and senior guard Cason Rabassa helped provide experience and leadership in the trenches. VanWinkle put together a strong final season while drawing interest from college programs.

Senior kicker Gaiden Bellamy contributed on special teams, while Grayson Sadler made the transition from baseball to the varsity football secondary and took on the challenge of defending high-level competition.

Austin Pierce also contributed in the secondary, while Elijah Vernon battled injuries throughout the year while serving in multiple roles for the Red Raiders.

The contributions of those seniors helped provide stability for a team that also relied on several younger players throughout the season.

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Garrett emerged as a dependable presence in the backfield, while Christian, Kam Stafford and Joe Jordan provided offensive production. Hill and Shemwell gained valuable experience at quarterback, and players such as Aidyn Sawyer and Kellan Hershman also contributed as the season progressed.

After seven consecutive losses, Coffee County entered its October 30 season finale against Shelbyville Central looking to send its seniors out with one final victory.

The Red Raiders delivered.

Coffee County forced three first-half interceptions, including two from White and another from Trussler, to build a 21-7 halftime advantage.

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Lowery saved one of his most memorable performances for his final high school game, scoring three touchdowns, including two on the ground and another on a reception from Hill.

Garrett rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Hill completed several of his passing attempts for 105 yards and a score.

Shelbyville twice pulled within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Coffee County answered the first comeback attempt with a 32-yard touchdown run from Lowery and held on defensively to secure the 28-21 victory.

Jordan made the final tackle as time expired, officially bringing the Red Raiders’ season to a close.

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The win gave Coffee County a 3-7 finish, a one-game improvement over its 2-8 record during Harmon’s first season in 2025.

For the departing seniors, the victory offered a fitting conclusion to a season that demanded perseverance, leadership and a willingness to compete through adversity.

As Coffee County turns its attention toward 2027, the program will look to build on the experience gained by its returning players while replacing a senior class that made its mark across the offense, defense and special teams.

The Red Raiders will enter their third season under Harmon looking to continue building the foundation established over his first two years leading the program.