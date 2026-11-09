Coffee County Football Assigned to New Region as TSSAA Announces 2027–2029 Realignment

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School football will see a significant change in region competition beginning in 2027, as the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association has announced its initial football classifications and region alignments for the 2027–2029 cycle.

The Red Raiders will remain in Class 6A but will compete in Region 4, alongside Cookeville, Green Hill, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Shelbyville Central and Wilson Central.

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The realignment takes Coffee County out of its recent Williamson County-heavy region, which included Franklin, Independence, Brentwood, Ravenwood and Summit, along with Shelbyville Central.

Those five Williamson County schools have been assigned to Class 6A, Region 6, while Shelbyville Central will remain a region opponent for Coffee County.

Several schools in the Red Raiders’ new region will be familiar to Coffee County fans.

Shelbyville Central has been a familiar opponent on Coffee County’s schedule, including region matchups in each of the past two seasons. The Red Raiders defeated Shelbyville 28-21 in their 2026 season finale.

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Wilson Central faced Coffee County in non-region contests in both 2025 and 2026, with the Red Raiders earning a 34-3 victory this past season.

Cookeville and Lebanon were both region opponents during Coffee County’s 2022 campaign, when the Red Raiders finished 9-3 overall and captured the region championship with a perfect 4-0 record.

Mt. Juliet is another familiar opponent, having defeated Coffee County 22-10 in the opening round of the 2024 Class 6A playoffs.

Elsewhere, longtime rivals Tullahoma and Franklin County have been assigned to Class 5A, Region 4, alongside Columbia Central, Lawrence County and Lincoln County.

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Former region opponents Siegel, Riverdale, Rockvale, Oakland and Blackman, which shared a region with Coffee County in 2023 and 2024, are assigned to Class 6A, Region 3.

The new alignment marks another significant change for Coffee County football, which has competed in several different region groupings in recent seasons.

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