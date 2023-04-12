Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County FBLA Chapter Excels at State Conference

Published

The Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Raider Academy’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter participated in the Tennessee State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. The chapter made a remarkable performance, with 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates, and two scholarship winners.

The Coffee County FBLA chapter’s national qualifiers had an impressive tally with nine first places, two second places, four third places, and three fourth places.

Additionally, the chapter’s alternates showcased their talent with three fifth places, four sixth places, four seventh places, and two eighth places.

The Coffee County FBLA chapter also secured the third largest chapter membership and the Club 100 recognition at the state conference.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023