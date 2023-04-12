Coffee County FBLA Chapter Excels at State Conference

The Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Raider Academy’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter participated in the Tennessee State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. The chapter made a remarkable performance, with 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates, and two scholarship winners.

The Coffee County FBLA chapter’s national qualifiers had an impressive tally with nine first places, two second places, four third places, and three fourth places.

Additionally, the chapter’s alternates showcased their talent with three fifth places, four sixth places, four seventh places, and two eighth places.

The Coffee County FBLA chapter also secured the third largest chapter membership and the Club 100 recognition at the state conference.