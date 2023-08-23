COFFEE COUNTY FASTPITCH RESULTS

results from Coffee County Fall Fastpitch League.
Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
12/14u- C&G 15, All Creatures 5
10u- Clowers 9, Escape 2
8u- Big Mike’s 10, 342 Architect 7
Home runs: Aleeah Miller from Big Mike’s
Hi, what are you looking for?
results from Coffee County Fall Fastpitch League.
Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
12/14u- C&G 15, All Creatures 5
10u- Clowers 9, Escape 2
8u- Big Mike’s 10, 342 Architect 7
Home runs: Aleeah Miller from Big Mike’s
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...