Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Program Hosts Successful Agribee Event, Inspiring Young Learners in Agriculture Education

The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Program recently hosted their first-ever Agribee™ event in partnership with other organizations. The Agribee™ was a spelling bee competition where 46 students from nine different elementary schools in the area participated by defining and spelling words related to agriculture.

The event took place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the theater in Coffee County Central High School. The program welcomed anyone who wished to come and support the young learners.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the Agribee™ competition. Francine Melcher, a fifth-grader from North Coffee Elementary, secured the first position, followed by Jacob Velez, a fifth-grader from Robert E. Lee Elementary, who took second place, and Mina Melcher, a fourth-grader from North Coffee Elementary, who came third.

The winners received a trophy, cash prizes, and earned a free trip to 4-H camp. Additionally, all participants in the competition took home a t-shirt and a spelling bee pin.

The event was a success, and the organizers hope to continue hosting similar events in the future. The Coffee County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Program encourages young learners to take an interest in agriculture, and they believe that events like the Agribee™ can inspire them to learn more about the fascinating world of agriculture.