Coffee County Falls to Ravenwood 42-7

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central High School fell 42-7 to Ravenwood Friday night in Manchester, as the Raptors used a 28-point second quarter to pull away from the Red Raiders.

Coffee County opened the game with a promising drive, picking up multiple first downs, including a 20-yard reception by senior Matthew White.

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The Red Raiders were eventually forced to punt, but their defense responded by forcing a Ravenwood punt. An interception on Coffee County’s next possession gave the Raptors the ball inside the 20-yard line, setting up the game’s first touchdown.

Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, Coffee County answered with its biggest play of the night. Facing fourth-and-seven, the Red Raiders executed a fake punt, with White taking the direct snap and racing 52 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at seven.

Ravenwood responded with four unanswered touchdowns before halftime, taking a 35-7 lead into the break. The Raptors added another touchdown in the third quarter to secure the 42-7 victory.

Coffee County finished with 104 yards of total offense, including 49 rushing and 55 passing.

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Tez Garrett led the Red Raiders on the ground with 19 yards on 11 carries, while Aidyn Sawyer added 17 yards on six attempts.

Quarterback Caleb Hill completed four of 11 passes for 36 yards, while Hayes Shemwell went two of five for 19 yards. White led Coffee County’s receivers with two catches for 26 yards.

Ravenwood finished with 324 yards of total offense, rushing for 191 yards and passing for 133.

The Red Raiders fall to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in district play. Coffee County will close out its regular season next Friday at home against the Shelbyville Golden Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:00, live on Thunder Radio.