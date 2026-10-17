Coffee County Falls 42-14 to Summit on Homecoming Night After Fast Start

By Owen Whitsett
Coffee County Central jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead Friday night, but Summit scored 42 unanswered points to defeat the Red Raiders 42-14 on homecoming night at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Red Raider defense opened strong, with Damien Smith recording a tackle for loss on Summit’s opening possession. The Spartans eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving Coffee County an early opportunity.
On Coffee County’s first offensive play, senior Kaysen Lowery took a snap out of the Wing-T formation and broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run. The extra point put the Red Raiders ahead 7-0.
The Red Raiders continued their early momentum with a blocked punt by Matthew White, setting up another scoring opportunity.
Kam Stafford followed with a 24-yard run before scoring on a 2-yard touchdown rush. Coffee County led 14-0 with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Summit responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Smith to Charles Williams, followed by a successful two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-8.
Williams later added a rushing touchdown, but the two-point attempt failed, sending the teams into halftime tied 14-14.
The second half belonged entirely to Summit.
Ryan Jones scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown to give the Spartans their first lead. Ryan Ellis, Breyker Wolf and Davis Smith each added rushing touchdowns as Summit pulled away for the 42-14 victory.
Coffee County Statistics
Rushing:
- Kaysen Lowery: 6 carries, 67 yards, 1 touchdown
- Kam Stafford: 8 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown
- Tez Garrett: 8 carries, 46 yards
- Hayes Shemwell: 1 carry, 6 yards
Senior linebacker Hank Crabtree also got in on the offensive action, recording a 2-yard rush.
Passing:
- Caleb Hill: 5-of-11
- Hayes Shemwell: 2-of-7
Receiving:
- Luke Christian: 4 receptions, 36 yards
- Kaysen Lowery: 2 receptions, 15 yards
Team Statistics:
- 226 rushing yards
- 7 first downs
- 3 penalties for 21 yards
Summit Statistics
Rushing:
- Ryan Jones: 9 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown
- Davis Smith: 10 carries, 49 yards, 1 touchdown
- Charles Williams: 10 carries, 43 yards, 1 touchdown
- Clayton Thompson: 3 carries, 27 yards
- Breyker Wolf: 23-yard touchdown run
- Ryan Ellis: 4 carries, 13 yards, 1 touchdown
Passing:
- Davis Smith: 7-of-15, 94 yards, 1 touchdown
Receiving:
- Zach Lamb: 4 receptions, 49 yards
- Breyker Wolf: 1 reception, 18 yards
- Charles Williams: 16-yard touchdown reception
Team Statistics:
- 305 rushing yards
- 7 penalties for 80 yards
Coffee County falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district play.
The Red Raiders return to Carden-Jarrell Field next Friday to host Ravenwood, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.