Coffee County Falls 42-14 to Summit on Homecoming Night After Fast Start

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead Friday night, but Summit scored 42 unanswered points to defeat the Red Raiders 42-14 on homecoming night at Carden-Jarrell Field.

The Red Raider defense opened strong, with Damien Smith recording a tackle for loss on Summit’s opening possession. The Spartans eventually turned the ball over on downs, giving Coffee County an early opportunity.

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On Coffee County’s first offensive play, senior Kaysen Lowery took a snap out of the Wing-T formation and broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run. The extra point put the Red Raiders ahead 7-0.

The Red Raiders continued their early momentum with a blocked punt by Matthew White, setting up another scoring opportunity.

Kam Stafford followed with a 24-yard run before scoring on a 2-yard touchdown rush. Coffee County led 14-0 with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Summit responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Davis Smith to Charles Williams, followed by a successful two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-8.

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Williams later added a rushing touchdown, but the two-point attempt failed, sending the teams into halftime tied 14-14.

The second half belonged entirely to Summit.

Ryan Jones scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown to give the Spartans their first lead. Ryan Ellis, Breyker Wolf and Davis Smith each added rushing touchdowns as Summit pulled away for the 42-14 victory.

Coffee County Statistics

Rushing:

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Kaysen Lowery: 6 carries, 67 yards, 1 touchdown

Kam Stafford: 8 carries, 64 yards, 1 touchdown

Tez Garrett: 8 carries, 46 yards

Hayes Shemwell: 1 carry, 6 yards

Senior linebacker Hank Crabtree also got in on the offensive action, recording a 2-yard rush.

Passing:

Caleb Hill: 5-of-11

Hayes Shemwell: 2-of-7

Receiving:

Luke Christian: 4 receptions, 36 yards

Kaysen Lowery: 2 receptions, 15 yards

Team Statistics:

226 rushing yards

7 first downs

3 penalties for 21 yards

Summit Statistics

Rushing:

Ryan Jones: 9 carries, 58 yards, 1 touchdown

Davis Smith: 10 carries, 49 yards, 1 touchdown

Charles Williams: 10 carries, 43 yards, 1 touchdown

Clayton Thompson: 3 carries, 27 yards

Breyker Wolf: 23-yard touchdown run

Ryan Ellis: 4 carries, 13 yards, 1 touchdown

Passing:

Davis Smith: 7-of-15, 94 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving:

Zach Lamb: 4 receptions, 49 yards

Breyker Wolf: 1 reception, 18 yards

Charles Williams: 16-yard touchdown reception

Team Statistics:

305 rushing yards

7 penalties for 80 yards

Coffee County falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in district play.

The Red Raiders return to Carden-Jarrell Field next Friday to host Ravenwood, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.