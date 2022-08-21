Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Fair less than two weeks out

Published

We are less than two weeks away from the opening ceremonies of the 165th annual Coffee County Fair.

Remember, the fair is earlier this year than in recent history when it has been held in late September.

This year, the fair will hold opening ceremonies and beauty pageants on Saturday, Sept. 3. The final day of the Fair is Saturday, Sept. 10.

A few changes at this year’s fair include credit and debit cards being accepted at the ticket booths.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also, you can pre-purchase ride wristbands for a $5 discount. One wristband is good for one day. Click here to purchase.

Also new contests this year will be coloring contests, marble counting, pumpkin painting and rooster crowing contests – just to name a few.

Senior citizen day will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 7 and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Youth Field Day will return on Friday, Sept. 9. Click here for the complete fair book.

You can also see a full schedule, admission information and ride information here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

3 days ago

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

4 days ago

Sports

TITANS MINI CAMP WRAP UP

TITANS ONLINE The Titans hit the field for a minicamp practice on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. It was the second and final...

June 16, 2022