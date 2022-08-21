Coffee County Fair less than two weeks out

We are less than two weeks away from the opening ceremonies of the 165th annual Coffee County Fair.

Remember, the fair is earlier this year than in recent history when it has been held in late September.

This year, the fair will hold opening ceremonies and beauty pageants on Saturday, Sept. 3. The final day of the Fair is Saturday, Sept. 10.

A few changes at this year’s fair include credit and debit cards being accepted at the ticket booths.

Also, you can pre-purchase ride wristbands for a $5 discount. One wristband is good for one day. Click here to purchase.

Also new contests this year will be coloring contests, marble counting, pumpkin painting and rooster crowing contests – just to name a few.

Senior citizen day will return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 7 and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Youth Field Day will return on Friday, Sept. 9. Click here for the complete fair book.

You can also see a full schedule, admission information and ride information here.