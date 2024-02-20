Connect with us

News

Coffee County Fair hosting 2024 theme contest

Published

The Coffee County Fair Board is already gearing up for the Coffee county Fair. The Coffee County Fair is set for August 30, 2024-September 7, 2024.

Stewart Little, Coffee county Fair Board President, told Thunder Radio News that plans are under way for this year’s fair. President Little had this to say:

The Coffee county Fair is currently holding a contest on their Facebook page. It’s a theme Contest for the 2024 Fair. The winner of the contest will walk away with 4 gate admission passes, and bragging rights, of course!

Here is how the contest works:

Find the Coffee county fair on Facebook. Then find the post about the contest, drop your Theme idea in the comments of the ORIGINAL POST by March 1st, 2024:

-Tag 3 Friends

-Like & Share to your own Facebook page

The Fair Board will choose 3 themes to be voted on for a winner.

