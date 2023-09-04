Coffee County Fair Events for Tuesday September 5th

Gates open at 4PM, Rides start at 5PM, Gate charge is $5
5 Pm at the Livestock Barn is the Wool and Woolies show
6Pm at the livestock barn is the Sheepshow
6PM at CCCHS is the Junior Miss Coffee County Contest ages 6-8
7PM at Center Ring is Tricky Nicky Tennessee Magic
7:30PM at CCCHS is the Junior Miss Coffee county Contest ages 9-12
Find the complete schedule of events here: https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR1LyjIhUhyBVjDtiXZgQ9qwazLxYLlvscKR4FPlz-5aQMNwPQDDDGUZXNg#zoom=z