Coffee County Fair Events for Tuesday September 5th

Gates open at 4PM, Rides start at 5PM, Gate charge is $5

5 Pm at the Livestock Barn is the Wool and Woolies show

6Pm at the livestock barn is the Sheepshow

6PM at CCCHS is the Junior Miss Coffee County Contest ages 6-8

7PM at Center Ring is Tricky Nicky Tennessee Magic

7:30PM at CCCHS is the Junior Miss Coffee county Contest ages 9-12

Find the complete schedule of events here: https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR1LyjIhUhyBVjDtiXZgQ9qwazLxYLlvscKR4FPlz-5aQMNwPQDDDGUZXNg#zoom=z