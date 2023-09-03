Connect with us

Coffee County Fair Events for Labor Day

Published

Monday, September 4th is Military night. FREE Admission for active military, veterans, first responders and law enforcement. Must show I.D..

Gates open at 11 AM, Rides start at 1PM, Gate charge is $10

6PM at the livestock barn is the open sheep show

6PM at CCCHS is the Little Miss Coffee County Contest

7Pm on the track is the Diesel run

Find the full schedule of events here: https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/16/?fbclid=IwAR1LyjIhUhyBVjDtiXZgQ9qwazLxYLlvscKR4FPlz-5aQMNwPQDDDGUZXNg

