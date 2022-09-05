Coffee County Fair continues Tuesday

The 165th Coffee County Fair officially got underway Saturday, Sept. 3 with opening ceremonies at the grandstands and events are now in full swing through the end of the day Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive.

Midway rides have begun. Wristbands can be purchased on site or online by clicking here. Upcoming fair dates and information below the video:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Gate admission $5. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m.

5 p.m. – Nick’s Kids Show

5 p.m. – Wool & Woolies Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6 p.m. – Junior Sheep Show

6 p.m. – Junior Miss 6-8

7 p.m. – Nick’s Kids Show

7:30 pm – Toddler Show 2-3

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:30 p.m. – Nick’s Kid Show

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Gate admission $5. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m. Senior citizens 62 and older free until 4 p.m. Bring a canned good for $1 off admission.

9 am – Senior Citizens Program

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

6 pm – Open Dairy Cattle Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kid Show

7 pm – Mini Rods

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8:30 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

Thursday, Sept. 8

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 4 p.m., rides at 5 p.m.

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5:15 – Southern States Wrestling Meet & Greet

6 pm – Demolition Derby

6 pm – Southern States Wrestling

6 pm – Junior Dairy Cattle Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7 pm – Nick’s Game Show

Friday, Sept. 9

Gate admission $10 after 4 p.m.., free admission before. Rides open at 1 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11 am – Youth Field Day

1 pm – Nick’s Game Show

2 pm – Ice Cream Eating Contest

3 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

5 pm – Beard and Mullet Contest

5:30 pm – Double Shot Concert

6 pm – Open & Junior Beef Cattle Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6:45 – Justin Williams Show

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

8 pm – Brandon Davis concert

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Gate admission $10. Gates open at 8 a.m., rides begin at 11 a.m.

9 am – Friends of the Pet Show

11:30 am – Peddle PUll

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

11:30 – Open & Junior Beef

1 pm – Power Wheels Derby

1 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

1 pm – Hair to Hare Affair

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2 pm – Watermelon eating contest

4 pm – Rooster Crowing Contest

5 pm – Mule Race

5 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

7 pm – Nick’s Kids Show

7 pm – Mud Race

More event info here.