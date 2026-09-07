Coffee County Fair continues all week

Coffee County Fair continues all through this week until wrapping up on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Tuesday features the Wool and Woolies Show at 5 p.m. and the Open Sheep Show at 6 p.m., both in the barn. Karaoke is at the pavilion at 7 p.m. with registration starting at 6:30 p.m. Gates open a 4 p.m. Tuesday and rides start at 5 p.m. Gate charge is $10.
Wednesday is senior citizens day – featuring a senior citizens program at 9 a.m. at the pavilion. Seniors age 55 and up get free admission.
There will be Golden Oldies with Nick D’s Music at 11 a.m. As for afternoon entertainment, gates open at 4 p.m. with rides starting at 5 p.m. There will be an open fun horse show at 5 p.m. in the center ring and the open dairy cattle show at 6 p.m. in the barn. Gate charge is $10 with $1 off for bringing a canned good.
The Coffee County Fair is located at 99 Lakeview Drive Manchester. Learn more here.