Coffee County Fair Announces Pageant Winners

Coffee County Fair
Pageant Winners 2023
Fairest of the Fair: Ryan Elizabeth Green, daughter of Greg and Mary Green
1st Runner up: Anna-Leise Strohm,daughter of Mark and Brandy Strohm
2nd Runner up: Kenzie Givens, granddaughter of Dave and Maureen Schultz
3rd Runner up: Abby Claire Smith, daughter of Greg and Carol Smith
4th Runner up: Nevaeh Frazier, daughter of Scotty Wilfong and Amber McKenzie
Peoples Choice: Nevaeh Frazier, daughter of Scotty Wilfong and Amber McKenzie
Miss Teen Coffee County: Audri Leann Patton, daughter of Jason and Wendi Patton
1st Runner up: Jadian Keith, daughter of S.C. Keith
2nd Runner up:Addison Belle Sanders, daughter of Mindy Sanders and Nathan Sanders
3rd Runner up: Evalyn Carter, daughter of Ashley Carter
4th Runner up: Madysen Hudson,daughter of Lisa Hudson Benton and Dennis Benton
Peoples Choice: Kyndal Grosch, daughter of Josh and Athena Grosch
Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 9-12): Jerzee Shay Ferrell, daughter of Chad and Shala Ferrell
1st Runner up: Gracelyn Jo Bryan, daughter of Aaron and Sarah Bryan
2nd Runner up: Kayda Blake Ferrell, daughter of Jerrod and LeChelle Ferrell
3rd Runner up: Savannah Ashby Overcast, daughter of Jerry Overcast and Chasity Fouch
4th Runner up: Madelyn Elizabeth McBride, daughter of Scott and Christa McBride
Peoples Choice: Brooklyn JoAnn Davis, daughter of Cody Davis and Tiffany Harrell
Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8): Callie Blair Newman, daughter of Alex and Kellie Newman
1st Runner up: Anderson Essex Boze, daughter of Joel and Suzanne Langham and Joe Darren Boze
2nd Runner up: Elena Carter, daughter of Justin Carter and Rachel Crowell
3rd Runner up: Zara Blair Brown, daughter of Melissa Gill and Jason Brown
4th Runner up: Lexus Ater, daughter of Ben and Kayla Ater
Peoples Choice: Zara Blair Brown, daughter of Melissa Gill and Jason Brown
Little Miss Coffee County: Adeline Ann Bryan, daughter of Megan and Adam Bryan
1st Runner up: Holli Sloane Jones, daughter of Grant and Abby Jones
2nd Runner up: Amelia Kate Parker, daughter of Ross and Ashley Parker
3rd Runner up: Addalynn Louise Morgan, daughter of Ashley Morgan
4th Runner up: Aurora Newman, daughter of Haley and Sidney Newman
Peoples Choice: Holli Sloane Jones, daughter of Grant and Abby Jones
Baby Show:
0-6 months:
BOYS
1st-Athan Graham Hillis, son of Ashley Morgan and Tyler Hillis
2nd-Baylor Knox McClanahan, son of Alexus McClanahan
3rd- Holden Blake Lowery, son of Justin and Morgan Lowery
GIRLS
1st-Annie Rae Cooper, daughter of TJ and Ashleigh Cooper
2nd-Kassandra Ann Pederson, daughter of Kristine and Tony Pederson
3rd- Raeleigh McTeer, daughter of Ragen Arnold and Tyler McTeer
6-12 months:
BOYS
1st-Atticus Blake Matteo Shortridge, son of Brittany and Richard Shortridge
2nd-Kohen Hill, son of Andrea Fisher and Mack Hill
3rd-Kasen Ray Garner, son of Liz and Kasey Garner
GIRLS
1st-Saylor Elizabeth Rigsby, daughter of Cody and Cameron Rigsby
2nd-Kendall Cunningham, daughter of Sara Brown and Dalton Cunningham
3rd-Hadee Marie Hale,daughter of Forrest and Brooklyn Hale
12-18 months:
BOYS
1st-Cooper Thomas Webb, son of Thomas and Jessica Webb
2nd-Brooks Guess, son of Brandon Guess and Catelyn Myers
3rd-Alexander Raine Norris, son of Dustin and Alexis Norris
GIRLS
1st-Zayleigh Kate Young, daughter of Chelsie and Thomas Young
2nd-Addyson Joelle Smith, daughter of Forrest and Brooke Smith
3rd-Harper Lynn Keele, daughter of Adam and Britney Keele
18-24 months:
BOYS
1st-Hudson Grant Yates, son of Jayden and Lexy Yates
2nd-Sawyer Brody Blanton, son of Jody and Missy Blanton
3rd-Greyson Shelton, son of Shelby Brewer and Tyler Shelton
GIRLS
1st-Harper Elaine Lowery, daughter of Justin and Morgan Lowery
2nd-Gracelyn Hope Smith, daughter of Quaid and Maranda Smith
3rd-Sydney Barnes, daughter of Dakota and Makayla Barnes
Toddlers:
BOYS
1st-Wiley Thomas Elwell, son of Austin and Jordan Elwell
2nd-Asher Haze Barton, son of Lacey Lemons and Thadd Barton
3rd-Colt Mahieu, son of Amber and Josh Mahieu
GIRLS
1st-Paislee Hughes, daughter of Dustin and Fleschia Hughes
2nd-Olivia Harper Swan, daughter of Matt and Tori Swan
3rd-Tulsa Kate Shelton, daughter of David and Jessica Shelton