Coffee County Fair Announces Pageant Winners

Published

Photographs courtesy of Greg Green Photography

Coffee County Fair

Pageant Winners 2023

Fairest of the Fair:  Ryan Elizabeth Green, daughter of Greg and Mary Green

1st Runner up: Anna-Leise Strohm,daughter of Mark and Brandy Strohm

2nd Runner up: Kenzie Givens, granddaughter of Dave and Maureen Schultz

3rd Runner up: Abby Claire Smith, daughter of Greg and Carol Smith

4th Runner up: Nevaeh Frazier, daughter of Scotty Wilfong and Amber McKenzie

Peoples Choice:  Nevaeh Frazier, daughter of Scotty Wilfong and Amber McKenzie

Miss Teen Coffee County:  Audri Leann Patton, daughter of Jason and Wendi Patton

1st Runner up: Jadian Keith, daughter of S.C. Keith

2nd Runner up:Addison Belle Sanders, daughter of Mindy Sanders and Nathan Sanders

3rd Runner up: Evalyn Carter, daughter of Ashley Carter

4th Runner up:  Madysen Hudson,daughter of Lisa Hudson Benton and Dennis Benton

Peoples Choice:  Kyndal Grosch, daughter of Josh and Athena Grosch

Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 9-12): Jerzee Shay Ferrell, daughter of Chad and Shala Ferrell

1st Runner up: Gracelyn Jo Bryan, daughter of Aaron and Sarah Bryan

2nd Runner up: Kayda Blake Ferrell, daughter of Jerrod and LeChelle Ferrell

3rd Runner up: Savannah Ashby Overcast, daughter of Jerry Overcast and Chasity Fouch

4th Runner up: Madelyn Elizabeth McBride, daughter of Scott and Christa McBride

Peoples Choice: Brooklyn JoAnn Davis, daughter of Cody Davis and Tiffany Harrell

Jr. Miss Coffee County (ages 6-8):  Callie Blair Newman, daughter of Alex and Kellie Newman

1st Runner up: Anderson Essex Boze, daughter of Joel and Suzanne Langham and Joe Darren Boze

2nd Runner up: Elena Carter, daughter of Justin Carter and Rachel Crowell

3rd Runner up: Zara Blair Brown, daughter of Melissa Gill and Jason Brown

4th Runner up: Lexus Ater, daughter of Ben and Kayla Ater

Peoples Choice: Zara Blair Brown, daughter of Melissa Gill and Jason Brown

Little Miss Coffee County: Adeline Ann Bryan, daughter of Megan and Adam Bryan

1st Runner up: Holli Sloane Jones, daughter of Grant and Abby Jones

2nd Runner up:  Amelia Kate Parker, daughter of Ross and Ashley Parker

3rd Runner up:  Addalynn Louise Morgan, daughter of Ashley Morgan

4th Runner up:  Aurora Newman, daughter of Haley and Sidney Newman

Peoples Choice:  Holli Sloane Jones, daughter of Grant and Abby Jones

Baby Show:

0-6 months:

BOYS

1st-Athan Graham Hillis, son of Ashley Morgan and Tyler Hillis

2nd-Baylor Knox McClanahan, son of Alexus McClanahan

3rd- Holden Blake Lowery, son of Justin and Morgan Lowery

GIRLS

1st-Annie Rae Cooper, daughter of TJ and Ashleigh Cooper

2nd-Kassandra Ann Pederson, daughter of Kristine and Tony Pederson

3rd- Raeleigh McTeer, daughter of Ragen Arnold and Tyler McTeer

6-12 months:

BOYS

1st-Atticus Blake Matteo Shortridge, son of Brittany and Richard Shortridge

2nd-Kohen Hill, son of Andrea Fisher and Mack Hill

3rd-Kasen Ray Garner, son of Liz and Kasey Garner

GIRLS

1st-Saylor Elizabeth Rigsby, daughter of Cody and Cameron Rigsby

2nd-Kendall Cunningham, daughter of Sara Brown and Dalton Cunningham

3rd-Hadee Marie Hale,daughter of Forrest and Brooklyn Hale

12-18 months:

BOYS

1st-Cooper Thomas Webb, son of Thomas and Jessica Webb

2nd-Brooks Guess, son of Brandon Guess and Catelyn Myers

3rd-Alexander Raine Norris, son of Dustin and Alexis Norris

GIRLS

1st-Zayleigh Kate Young, daughter of Chelsie and Thomas Young

2nd-Addyson Joelle Smith, daughter of Forrest and Brooke Smith

3rd-Harper Lynn Keele, daughter of Adam and Britney Keele

18-24 months:

BOYS

1st-Hudson Grant Yates, son of Jayden and Lexy Yates

2nd-Sawyer Brody Blanton, son of Jody and Missy Blanton

3rd-Greyson Shelton, son of Shelby Brewer and Tyler Shelton

GIRLS

1st-Harper Elaine Lowery, daughter of Justin and Morgan Lowery

2nd-Gracelyn Hope Smith, daughter of Quaid and Maranda Smith

3rd-Sydney Barnes, daughter of Dakota and Makayla Barnes

Toddlers:

BOYS

1st-Wiley Thomas Elwell, son of Austin and Jordan Elwell

2nd-Asher Haze Barton, son of Lacey Lemons and Thadd Barton

3rd-Colt Mahieu, son of Amber and Josh Mahieu

GIRLS

1st-Paislee Hughes, daughter of Dustin and Fleschia Hughes

2nd-Olivia Harper Swan, daughter of Matt and Tori Swan

3rd-Tulsa Kate Shelton, daughter of David and Jessica Shelton

