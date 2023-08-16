Connect with us

Coffee County Fair 2023 Pageant Deadline

Published

The Coffee County Fair is scheduled to be held September 1st-9th. The Theme this year is Harvest Nights Under Festival Lights. The Beauty Pageants at the Coffee County Fair are a highlight each year.

Entry forms for pageants: Fairest of the Fair (ages 16 by September 1, 2023 but not-21 by December 31, 2023), Coffee County’s Miss Teen (ages 13-15), Coffee County’s Junior Miss (ages 9-12), Coffee County’s Junior Miss (ages 6-8), Coffee county’s Little Miss (ages 4-5), Toddler Show (ages 2-3 years), Baby Shows (ages 0-6 months), (ages 6-12 months), (ages 12-18 months) and (ages 18-24 months) deadline was originally August 14, 2023. However, the Coffee County Fair announced on their Facebook page that they are extending the deadline to have entry forms in with no late fee through Friday, August 18th., as long as they are post marked by the date of Friday, August 18th.

Find the link to the entry forms in the Coffee County Fair Book by clicking the link below:

https://circulation.lakewaypublishers.com/NCS/Publication/CoffeeCtyFair/?fbclid=IwAR0GuHmhydOFoCvQMumpl0DL6wnwkvUDSj-HvaxnwqdUlRPWaOUBySWg-l4

