News

Coffee County EMA Stores Emergency Health Department Equipment

Published

A Regional Communication Center that is designated for our area by the Tennessee State Department of Health was recently brought to Coffee County and is being stored by our Coffee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The value of the equipment is $250, 000.  

The State of Tennessee has seven and Coffee County EMA stores one here, locally. It’s designed to operate as a Health Department in case a county has an acute emergency need short term, such as a fire or storm damage, pandemic or other disaster were to hit an area.  

See a video of the equipment below:

