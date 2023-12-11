Coffee County EMA concludes two week Haz-Mat Training

Director of Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security, Allen Lendley, presided over a two week Haz-Mat training course for qualified first responders. Lendley explains here:

Lendley told Thunder Radio that the training graduated 12 new Haz-Mat Technicians to Coffee County. This number includes six individuals from City of Manchester Fire Department and six individuals from Tullahoma Fire Department. This brings the total number of fully-trained Haz-Mat Technicians in Coffee County to 32 individuals. While a number of 32 may seem like a lot, Lendley says that number is need in Coffee County:

Lendley went on to say that Coffee County’s Haz-Mat team is the only team between Murfreesboro and Chattanooga; and are called to action when an incident occurs in that uncovered area. Equipment for the CC Haz-mat team was largely funded by grant dollars from Homeland Security.

