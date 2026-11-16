Coffee County Elementary Basketball League action continued with seven games across four matchups, highlighted by sweeps from North Coffee and Westwood, a dominant Hillsboro girls victory and a close Hickerson boys win.

North Coffee picked up two victories over East Coffee, with the girls winning 17–13 and the boys earning a 30–14 victory.

In the girls game, Mahaley Matheny led North Coffee with 10 points, followed by Briley Carlton with six. East Coffee was led by Madelynn Jernigan, who scored nine points.

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East Coffee held a 6–4 lead at halftime, but North Coffee outscored East Coffee 13–7 in the second half to secure the comeback victory.

In the boys game, Avery Pritchard led North Coffee with nine points, while Kade Judd added eight, all coming in the second quarter.

Hillsboro and Hickerson split their two matchups. The Hillsboro girls cruised to a 41–2 victory, led by Olivia Lammers and Emery Townsend, who each scored 14 points. Five Hillsboro players contributed to the scoring.

The Hickerson boys edged Hillsboro 12–10 in a close contest. Fox River and Brailan Simmons each scored four points for Hickerson, while Mason Miller led Hillsboro with four.

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Westwood also completed a sweep, defeating College Street 28–5 in the girls game and 24–16 in the boys contest.

Kinsley Hillis and Quinn Gurule led the Westwood girls with 12 points apiece, combining for 24 of the team’s 28 points. Hillis scored 10 of her 12 points in the opening quarter.

In the boys game, Carter Elliott led Westwood with 10 points.

New Union rounded out the action with an 18–1 boys victory over Deerfield. Zane Stone led New Union with six points.