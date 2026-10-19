Coffee County Elementary Basketball Opens Season With Seven Games

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County elementary basketball tipped off its regular season Saturday, October 17, with seven games featuring schools from across the county at Raider Academy.

Hillsboro, North Coffee, East Coffee, Hickerson, Westwood, New Union, College Street and Deerfield were all in action during the opening weekend.

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Hillsboro vs. North Coffee

The Hillsboro Lady Tigers opened their season with a 26-6 victory over the North Coffee Lady Chargers. Olivia Lammers led Hillsboro with 12 points.

In the boys matchup, the North Coffee Chargers defeated the Hillsboro Tigers 16-9. Jaxton Hodges, Avery Pritchard and Quad Dotson each scored four points for North Coffee, while Mason Miller led Hillsboro with seven.

East Coffee vs. Hickerson

The East Coffee Lady Warriors defeated the Hickerson Lady Hawks 20-1, using a 10-point opening quarter to establish an early lead. Four different East Coffee players scored during the first period.

On the boys side, the Hickerson Hawks earned a 9-6 victory over the East Coffee Warriors. Foxriver Hodge led Hickerson with five points.

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Westwood vs. New Union

The Westwood Eagles swept their opening matchups against New Union.

The Westwood girls defeated the Lady Rebels 25-12.

In the boys game, Westwood picked up a 32-11 victory. Six different Eagles contributed to a 20-point first half.

College Street vs. Deerfield

The College Street Cougars defeated the Deerfield Bucks 22-6 in the lone boys-only matchup of the weekend.

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Mason Smith led College Street with 14 points.

The elementary basketball season will continue with games at Raider Academy.