Coffee County Elementary Basketball Continues With Wednesday and Saturday Matchups

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County elementary basketball continued Wednesday, October 21, and Saturday, October 24, with 14 games played across the girls and boys divisions.

Wednesday, October 21

Westwood vs. Hickerson

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Westwood swept Hickerson, with the girls winning 32-2 and the boys taking a 31-2 victory.

Kinsley Hillis led the Westwood girls with 10 points, while Charli Porter and Faith Shelton each added eight. Porter scored all eight of her points in the opening quarter.

In the boys game, Westwood scored 17 points in the second quarter, including eight from Zacchaeus Locke, five from Malachi Sells and four from Carter Elliott.

Hillsboro vs. College Street

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Hillsboro’s girls defeated College Street 20-10, led by Olivia Lammers with 11 points.

College Street won the boys matchup 26-12, scoring 12 points in both the first and third quarters to help secure the victory.

East Coffee vs. New Union

New Union swept East Coffee, winning the girls game 16-0 and the boys game 20-0.

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Hadley Jones led the New Union girls with 10 first-half points.

North Coffee vs. Deerfield

North Coffee’s boys defeated Deerfield 23-1, led by Jaxton Hodges with nine points and Jax Martin with eight.

Saturday, October 24

Hickerson vs. North Coffee

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North Coffee swept Hickerson, winning the girls game 22-8 and the boys game 32-7.

Mahaley Matheny led the North Coffee girls with 14 points, including 10 in the opening quarter.

New Union vs. College Street

New Union picked up two victories over College Street, winning the girls game 18-4 and the boys game 26-22.

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The New Union girls scored 10 points in the first half to help secure their victory.

In the boys matchup, Ace McNeese led New Union with 17 points, including 13 in the first half. The game was tied 16-16 at halftime before New Union pulled away in the second half. Solomon Sain scored 10 points for College Street.

Hillsboro vs. East Coffee

Hillsboro swept East Coffee, winning the girls game 25-4 and the boys game 6-5.

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Olivia Lammers led the Hillsboro girls with nine points, while Stella Brown added six. The boys game featured a defensive battle, with Hillsboro holding on for the one-point victory.

Westwood vs. Deerfield

Westwood’s boys defeated Deerfield 42-14, scoring 21 points in each half.

Carter Elliott led Westwood with 14 points, followed by Maddox Shelton with eight and Easton Davis with six. Nine different Westwood players scored in the victory.