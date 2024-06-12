Coffee County Election Commission readies for August Election

At the June 7, 2024 Coffee County Election Commission Meeting, the Commission made preparations for the August 1, 2024 election.

The Commission appointed poll workers, audited voter registration forms, approved petitions and party caucus nominees names to be on the ballot for Coffee County Mayor and locked and sealed the ballot boxes for the upcoming August 1, 2024 election.

Ballot boxes are each inspected by one Democrat and one Republican Commission member to be certain they are empty. Then the ballot boxes are locked with two differently keyed locks and secured with two specially numbered zip ties.

