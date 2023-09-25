Connect with us

Coffee County Election Commission Approves New Voting Precinct

Published

According to the minutes of the most recent Coffee County Election Commission Meeting, Elections Administrator Andy Farrar discussed moving voting precinct 9.

The previous location for precinct 9 was the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ in Tullahoma. In late May, representatives from the Wilson Avenue Church of Christ,  notified the Election Commission, that they would be closing their doors and selling the building. 

Administrator Farrar looked at several locations within District 9 and requested moving this voting precinct to the D.W Wilson Community Center. 

The Coffee County Election Commission passed the motion by unanimous approval.

Here is what Administrator Farrar had to say:

