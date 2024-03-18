Coffee County Education Foundation awards $4,000 to CCRA

At the March 11, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the Coffee County Education Foundation (CCEF) awarded Coffee County Raider Academy $4,000.

Tom Marcrom and Brenda Brown with the CCEF presented CCRA Principal Angela Sellars and Assistant Principal Susan Ferrell with a check for equipment for a student wellness room as part of their physical education program. CCRA plans to develop a classroom into a fitness room with selectorized strength machines.

CCEF is a non-profit organization with a volunteer board. They solicit donations to be used as an endowment to fund programs to enhance the education of children in the Coffee County Schools System.