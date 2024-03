Election day in Coffee County is Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Administrator of Coffee County Elections, Andy Farrar, urges voters that plan to vote on voting day, March 5, 2024 to do the following:

Find the sample ballot here: https://www.coffeecountytn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5073/March-5-2024-Republican-Primary-Sample-Ballot



At the conclusion of early voting in Coffee County, of the 36, 484 registered voters in Coffee County, 8.36% early voted.