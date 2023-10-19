Connect with us

Coffee County District Attorney’s Office Announces Ribbons for a Reason

Published

Coffee County District Attorney General, Craig Northcott’s office is hosting the second annual Ribbons for a Reason, 5:30 PM, November 9, 2023. This will take place at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Meeting Hall, 1329 MacArthur Street, in Manchester.

Ribbons for a Reason is an event for families of those who have lost a loved to homicide. Northcott invites those family members to remember and honor the lives of those lost to violence in Coffee County.

Northcott had this to say:

For more information, contact Smita Patel or Amanda Wiser at the District Attorney’s office at (931) 723-5055.

