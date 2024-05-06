Coffee County Democrats plan to Caucus for Coffee County Mayor

Mike Stein, Chairman of the Coffee County Democratic Party has announced the Democratic Caucus:

The Lonnie Norman Pavilion is located behind the Old Riverview School at 837 Emerson Street in Manchester.

As you heard here on Thunder Radio, Republican and Democratic parties of Coffee County have the option of caucusing for candidates for the Coffee County Mayor position. The position was left open with the unexpected passing of Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny on April 2, 2024. Find the previous caucus news story here:

https://thunder1320.com/coffee-county-mayor-candidates-to-be-decided-by-caucus/

The Republicans have also set a date. Their caucus will be held at the Coffee County High School (gymnasium or cafeteria) on Thursday, May 23. Registration of voters begins at 4:30pm, with the caucus starting at 6:00pm. Those desiring to register and vote in the caucus must bring identification (drivers license or voter registration card) for review by a Contest and Credentials Committee.

According to Administrator of Coffee County Elections, Andy Farrar, independent candidates have until June 7, 2024, at Noon (which is the filing deadline) to submit qualifying paperwork.

Interim Mayor, Dennis Hunt will serve as Mayor until the election August 1, 2024.

Whomever is elected Mayor on August 1, 2024 will take office for the remainder of Mayor Matheny’s two year unexpired term on September 1, 2024.