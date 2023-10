The Coffee County Democratic Party has plans to dedicate a park bench and tree in honor of the former Mayor of Manchester, Lonnie Norman.

Mayor Norman passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, after a valiant fight against COVID-19.

The dedication will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10 AM. The location of the bench and tree will be on Emerson Street, behind the old Parkview School location, on the Greenway.

CCDP invites the community to join them at this dedication.