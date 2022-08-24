Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Coffee County cranks out 30th straight district volleyball win

Published

CHS junior Madison Pruitt (center) led the Lady Raiders in assists with 17 Tuesday night, Aug. 23 against Shelbyville. (Thunder Radio Photo by Holly Peterson)

When it is time for district play, Coffee County’s volleyball program just seems to turn things up a notch.

That continued to be the case Tuesday night.

Senior Camry Moss turned in a stellar performance, leading the Lady Raiders with 9 kills and pitching in an ace and a pair of digs as the Lady Raiders spanked Shelbyville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15 and 25-16), a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.

THIS MATCH WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The win was the 30th straight district match win for the Lady Raiders, who are seeking their 4th straight district title.

Coffee County dominated Shelbyville from the opening serve Tuesday night. Senior Anna Johnson had a big night at the service line – turning in a 95 percent service rate and one ace. She had 5 kills on the night. Gia Perez and Zowee Dillard each added six kills for CHS.

Junior Madison Pruitt led the Lady Raiders with 17 assists and she added a pair of digs.

The Lady Raiders improve to 2-4 overall and will return to district action Thursday when they take on Lincoln County in Fayetteville.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Camry Moss, pictured here against Riverdale on Aug. 16, 2022, led the Lady Raiders in kills Tuesday, Aug. 23 against Shelbyville. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

2 days ago

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

1 day ago

News

Manchester fire crews respond to kitchen fire on S. Spring St.

Manchester Fire Department crews responded to a home at 728 S. spring St. Saturday night (June 18th). Crews arrived and discovered smoke coming from...

June 22, 2022

News

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General...

5 days ago