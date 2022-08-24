Coffee County cranks out 30th straight district volleyball win

When it is time for district play, Coffee County’s volleyball program just seems to turn things up a notch.

That continued to be the case Tuesday night.

Senior Camry Moss turned in a stellar performance, leading the Lady Raiders with 9 kills and pitching in an ace and a pair of digs as the Lady Raiders spanked Shelbyville 3-0 (25-16, 25-15 and 25-16), a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.

The win was the 30th straight district match win for the Lady Raiders, who are seeking their 4th straight district title.

Coffee County dominated Shelbyville from the opening serve Tuesday night. Senior Anna Johnson had a big night at the service line – turning in a 95 percent service rate and one ace. She had 5 kills on the night. Gia Perez and Zowee Dillard each added six kills for CHS.

Junior Madison Pruitt led the Lady Raiders with 17 assists and she added a pair of digs.

The Lady Raiders improve to 2-4 overall and will return to district action Thursday when they take on Lincoln County in Fayetteville.

