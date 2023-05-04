Coffee County Committees Approve Sourcewell Usage and Set Absolute Auction for Manchester Health Department Building

On April 27th, 2023, two important meetings were held by Coffee County Committees. The Purchasing Committee met and approved the usage of Sourcewell, a company they currently use for acquisitions. The Budget and Finance Committee also met to review the proposed budget and consider a 4% raise with a possible mid-year cash bonus for county employees.

During the Purchasing Committee meeting, Dennis Hunt, Jimmy Hollandsworth, and Frank Watkins discussed the auction of the Manchester Health Department building. Stephanie Bush suggested setting a reserve price on the property for the auction, but after discussion, Frank Watkins made a motion to set the auction as an absolute auction. The motion was seconded by Dennis Hunt, and it passed unanimously.

The Budget and Finance Committee, consisting of Lynn Sebourn, Joey Hobbs, Laura Nettles, Tina Reed, Holly Jones, Tim Stubblefield, and Tim Brown, was presented with a draft budget by Finance Director Marianna Edinger. Mayor Matheny also proposed a 4% raise with a possible mid-year cash bonus for county employees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Both committees made important decisions on behalf of Coffee County, approving the use of Sourcewell and setting the Manchester Health Department auction as an absolute auction. The meetings were adjourned after the decisions were made.