Coffee County Commissioner Dennis Hunt will step in as Coffee County Mayor

The City of Tullahoma held a press conference late Tuesday night regarding the death of Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. At the presser, Chairman Pro Tempore, Dennis Hunt spoke about the vacancy Matheny’s death leaves in the Mayor’s office:

Commissioner Hunt posted this on his social media:

“Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny passed from this life unexpectedly on April 2, 2024. The Full Legislative Body of Coffee County, in their September 2023 meeting, elected Mayor Matheny as Chairman of the Body. In that same meeting County Commissioner of the 6th District, Dennis Hunt, was elected Chairman Pro Tempore. Pursuant to TCA 5-5-103(i)(1), in the event of an extended absence of a County Mayor, the Chairman Pro Tempore shall assume the position of and execute the duties assigned to the County Mayor. This interim transition will be seamless without interruption of services, commitments or operations of Coffee County Government. Heartfelt condolences are extended to the entire Matheny family.”

