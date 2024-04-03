Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Commissioner Dennis Hunt will step in as Coffee County Mayor

Published

The City of Tullahoma held a press conference late Tuesday night regarding the death of Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. At the presser, Chairman Pro Tempore, Dennis Hunt spoke about the vacancy Matheny’s death leaves in the Mayor’s office:

Commissioner Hunt posted this on his social media:

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny passed from this life unexpectedly on April 2, 2024. The Full Legislative Body of Coffee County, in their September 2023 meeting, elected Mayor Matheny as Chairman of the Body. In that same meeting County Commissioner of the 6th District, Dennis Hunt, was elected Chairman Pro Tempore. Pursuant to TCA 5-5-103(i)(1), in the event of an extended absence of a County Mayor, the Chairman Pro Tempore shall assume the position of and execute the duties assigned to the County Mayor. This interim transition will be seamless without interruption of services, commitments or operations of Coffee County Government. Heartfelt condolences are extended to the entire Matheny family.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Dennis Hunt

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023