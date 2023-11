Claude Morse, Coffee County Commissioner of District 2, has passed away.

Claude Morse was active in many community organizations, not limited to, but including:

Arnold Air Force Association Chapter, Wreaths Across America, The Arnold Community Council, Friends of the NRA, Project Appleseed, Honor Flight and was Judge Advocate for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10904.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available. Thunder Radio WMSR will update this story when they are available.