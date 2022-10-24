Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passes away

Recently elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones, a lifelong resident of Coffee County, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

Jones was elected this year to represent Coffee County’s District 1.

“Benny Jones has been a longtime friend and I mean that in the most total way,” said Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny. “He was a great commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was an honorable citizen of Coffee County, Tennessee, and a great American. I will miss his advice, strength, pragmatism and humor.

“On behalf of Coffee County government, I want to join his colleagues, family and friends in praying to relieve their grief,” added Matheny. “Although this is very difficult to comprehend, one thing we know for sure is that Benny Jones is in Heaven.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Benny leaves behind a wife of 42 years, Dowe, four children and grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are not yet available. Thunder Radio WMSR will update this story when they are available. It is unclear how Jones commission seat will be filled.