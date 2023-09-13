Coffee County Commission Passes Resolution for OSF Bridge

Campground Lane; Bridge over Duck River

At the September 12th Coffee County Full Commission Meeting, a resolution regarding the Old Stone Fort State Park pedestrian bridge was passed unanimously, by all Commissioners in attendance. Resolution 2023-19 was co-sponsored by Commissioners Hunt and Deford. Commissioner Hunt made an impassioned plea to the Commission before the vote. He said, when referencing the removal of the bridge, “It would be probably the most ecologically invasive action taken in this County in several years”.

The resolution will be forwarded to the State of Tennessee communicating that Coffee County and it’s citizens want to keep the green bridge (the Prat Truss Bridge) at Old Stone Fort State Park intact and in it’s current location over the Duck River. A resolution is a formal expression of opinion, will, or intent from an official body that often addresses a matter of special or temporary nature.

On the State website (tn.gov) in a constructability review, the State of Tennessee outlines plans to move the truss to another location in Old Stone Fort State Park, as it is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Last week’s Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman voted on a similar resolution that did not pass. Dennis Hunt

Find the link for the old bridge removal plan and the plan for the new bridge location here:

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdot-construction-division/transportation-construction-division-constructability-reviews/coffee-co–campground-lane–bridge-over-duck-river-.html