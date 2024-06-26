Coffee County Commission passes 2024-25 budget with 8.5% salary increase

Coffee County Commission passed the county’s 2024-25 budget during a special-called meeting Tuesday night at the county administrative plaza.

The budget passed 15-2, with Tim Brown and Dwight Miller dissenting.

County commissioner Tim Morris made it a point at the end of the meeting

“I just want to make sure that the public understands that there is no tax increase to them this year,” Morris said during a time for discussion. The Manchester city Rate will be $2.1078, Rural Rate will be $2.3310 and Industrial Park rate will be $2.5497.

Among the notable items in the budget is an 8.5% salary increase for each county department.

Interim Coffee County Mayor Dennis Hunt explained to Thunder Radio News that 8.5% increase is a lump sum for each department head to take and disburse as he or she sees fit.

The county’s general fund budget for the year comes to $28,871,177 with an additional $2,324,525 for solid waste, $3,605,017 for ambulance, $195,000 for industrial development, $352,300 for drug enforcement and $4,858,947 in the highway/public works fund. The general purpose school fund is also included in the county’s budget at $52,137,180. See the full budget here.

The next Coffee County Commission meeting is scheduled for July 9, 2024.

Do you know how to calculate your property tax?

Your property tax value is set by the property assessor in the county. You can contact the Coffee County Property Assessor’s office by calling 931-723-5126.

Your ratio for different classes is established by state law – for example, residential and farm is 25% of appraised value and commercial/industrial is 40% of appraised value. The assessed value is calculated by multiplying the appraised value by the assessment ratio.

For example – you have a home valued at $100,000. The assessed value is 25% of the appraised value. To find that number, simply multiply 100,000 by .25 and that gives you $25,000. The rural tax rate for Coffee County is $2.3310 as state in the article above. Now take $25,000 (your assessed value) and divide by 100, which gives you 250. Now multiply that by the tax rate of $2.3310 and you get your tax bill of $582.75 (250 x 2.3310 = $582.75). If your home is valued at $200,000, then your appraised value is $50,000 and you repeat the same formula with different numbers (50,000 divided by 100 = 500. Now 500 x 2.3310 = $1,165.50.