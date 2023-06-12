Connect with us

News

Coffee County Commission Meeting to Address Proclamations, Budget, and Committee Reports

Published

The upcoming Coffee County Commission meeting on June 13 will cover important agenda items. Key highlights include:

  1. Proclamations: Recognition for individuals and organizations including Mrs. Opal Casey, Coffee County Rescue Squad, Chief Deputy Frank “C.B.” Watkins, Amateur Radio Operators, and Mr. Tommy Gwynn.
  2. Elections and Appointments: Confirmation of Scott Hansert to the Industrial Board of Coffee County.
  3. Unfinished Business: Updates on Health Department construction, committee vacancy appointments, grant approvals, and discussions on the proposed 2024 budget.
  4. New Business: Proposed changes to the Personnel Manual, accounting approvals for school board budget amendments and various capital projects funds.
  5. Committee Reports: Updates from various committees including budget and finance, health, welfare, and recreation, law enforcement, and more.
  6. Statements and Announcements: Concluding remarks and announcement of the next meeting date.

The Coffee County Commission meeting will serve as a platform for important discussions and decisions that will shape the county’s future.

The meeting will take place at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza located at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester, and will begin at 6:00pm.

In this article:

