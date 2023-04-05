Coffee County Commission meeting, April 11 – AGENDA

The Coffee County full commission meeting will be held April 11, 2023, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Meeting Hall at 1329 McArthur St.
Coffee County, Tennessee Commission Meeting
Order of Business
- Sheriff: proclaims Commission open for business
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag
- Roll Call
- Approve Agenda
- Public Comments
- Review and approval of the minutes of the last meeting.
- Resolutions of memorials, sympathy, and commendations:a.
- Resolution 2023-M-06: Mrs. Proffitt 106 yrs. old
- Elections, appointments, and confirmations
- Unfinished Business:
- Health Department construction status
- Committee vacancy appointments
- Grant approvals
- Library grant Applications (3):
- Sheriff Grant Applications (2):
- New Business:
- Changes to Personnel Manual approvals: none
- Accounting approvals: none
- Opioid Settlement Agreement Resolution No. 2023-M-04
- Exhibit A
- Exhibit B
- Resolution 2023-M-05: Litter and Trash Collection Grant
- Reports from Committees
- Budget & Finance: (3/30)
- Health, Welfare, and Recreation: (3/23)
- Law Enforcement: next meeting 6/8/2023
- Beer Board: no activity
- Capital Outlay: no activity
- Policies & Procedures: (3/20)
- Industrial Board: (3/15)
- Strategic Planning: (3/21)
- Planning Commission: (3/28)
- Board of Zoning Appeal: no activity
- Purchasing/Property Sales Committee: (3/13; 4/4)
- Ambulance Authority: (3/22)
- Exit 105 Joint Committee: no activity
- Investment Committee: no activity
- Sanitation Board (Solid Waste): no activity
- Legislative: (3/28)Rural Roads and Bridges: no activity
- IT Committee: no activity
- 911 Board: (2/15; 4/19)
- Audit Committee: (3/31)
- EMA (Homeland Security): (2/21)
- Wayside Acres: (2/13; 3/20)
13. Statements & Announcements a. Next meeting 5/9
14. Adjournment