News

Coffee County Commission meeting, April 11 – AGENDA

Published

The Coffee County full commission meeting will be held April 11, 2023, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the Meeting Hall at 1329 McArthur St.

Coffee County, Tennessee Commission Meeting
Order of Business

  1. Sheriff: proclaims Commission open for business
  2. Invocation
  3. Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag
  4. Roll Call
  5. Approve Agenda
  6. Public Comments
  7. Review and approval of the minutes of the last meeting.
  8. Resolutions of memorials, sympathy, and commendations:a. 
    • Resolution 2023-M-06: Mrs. Proffitt 106 yrs. old
  1. Elections, appointments, and confirmations
  2. Unfinished Business:
    1. Health Department construction status
    2. Committee vacancy appointments
    3. Grant approvals
      1. Library grant Applications (3):
      2. Sheriff Grant Applications (2):
  3. New Business:
    1. Changes to Personnel Manual approvals: none
    2. Accounting approvals: none
    3. Opioid Settlement Agreement Resolution No. 2023-M-04
      1. Exhibit A
      2. Exhibit B
    4. Resolution 2023-M-05: Litter and Trash Collection Grant
  4. Reports from Committees
    1. Budget & Finance: (3/30)
    2. Health, Welfare, and Recreation: (3/23)
    3. Law Enforcement: next meeting 6/8/2023
    4. Beer Board: no activity
    5. Capital Outlay: no activity
    6. Policies & Procedures: (3/20)
    7. Industrial Board: (3/15)
    8. Strategic Planning: (3/21)
    9. Planning Commission: (3/28)
    10. Board of Zoning Appeal: no activity
    11. Purchasing/Property Sales Committee: (3/13; 4/4)
    12. Ambulance Authority: (3/22)
    13. Exit 105 Joint Committee: no activity
    14. Investment Committee: no activity
    15. Sanitation Board (Solid Waste): no activity
    16. Legislative: (3/28)Rural Roads and Bridges: no activity
    17. IT Committee: no activity
    18. 911 Board: (2/15; 4/19)
    19. Audit Committee: (3/31)
    20. EMA (Homeland Security): (2/21)
    21. Wayside Acres: (2/13; 3/20)

13. Statements & Announcements a. Next meeting 5/9

14. Adjournment

