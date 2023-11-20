Coffee County Commission approves tuition reimbursement for Emergency Medical Services

At the full Coffee County Commission, November 14, 2023, Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Paramedic, Critical Care Medic, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician & Basic Emergency Medical Technician School Funding for EMS employees.

Citing tuition reimbursement as a great tool in recruitment of employees as a major factor, Coffee County Mayor, Judd Matheny asked Commissioner and Chair of the Ambulance Authority, Tim Stubblefield, to explain the $5,250 allotment per employee to the Commission, before the vote: