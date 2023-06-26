Coffee County Commission Agenda Highlights for June 27 Meeting

Coffee County Commission is set to hold its Commission Meeting on June 27, 2023. The agenda will encompass several important topics. Here are the key highlights:

Public Comments: A designated sign-up sheet will be available for members of the public to provide comments up to 10 minutes before the meeting. Elections, Appointments, and Confirmations: The Commission will appoint individuals to the Library Board, including representatives for the Coffee County Manchester Public Library and the Lannom Memorial Library. Unfinished Business: Updates will be provided on the construction progress of the Health Department.

Committee vacancy appointments will be discussed.

A grant update for renewal 3-STAR will be shared.

The appointment of a Judicial Commissioner, Charles Glenn Kimbrel, will be discussed. New Business: The Commission will review and approve items related to the Personnel Manual, including a receipt for a copy of the County Personnel Manual, County Officials Training Program, and Hiring Policy. FY2024 Budget: The Commission will discuss and vote on the FY2024 Budget Appropriation Resolution and the FY2024 Tax Levy Resolution. Zoning: Zoning resolutions, including Resolution 2023-M-08 and Resolution 2023-M-09, will be addressed. Purchasing Resolutions: The Commission will review and vote on various purchasing resolutions.

Coffee County residents can anticipate an engaging Commission Meeting focused on public participation, appointments, unfinished business, new business, budget discussions, zoning matters, and purchasing resolutions. The decisions made during this meeting will shape the county’s future.