Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center to Host Fun-filled Fundraiser at Detention @ The Elementary Entertainment Center

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is gearing up for their upcoming fundraiser, and this year’s event promises to be a memorable one. On April 28, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center will be hosting an evening of entertainment, food, and fun activities to benefit the nonprofit that serves children who have experienced severe abuse.

Guests can expect to enjoy a range of activities, including golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars, and more. The event will also include a dinner, auction, and other fun activities for all ages. Tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased at the Coffee County CAC office located at 104 N. Spring St., Manchester.

Ivy Petty, the chairperson of the Coffee County CAC board, is encouraging the community to come out and support the cause while having fun with family and friends.

In addition to ticket sales, locals can also support the fundraiser by becoming a sponsor. Those interested can visit coffeecountycac.org to fill out a sponsorship form or call Coffee County CAC at 931-723-8888 for more information.

The Coffee County CAC is grateful to Platinum sponsors such as Metropolitan Escrow, Unity Medical Center, Peoples Bank, Michael Hollingsworth, LKQ Corporation, and Gold sponsors, including Coffee County Bank, Bush Insurance, Totten Pest Control, United Way of Highway 55, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation, and Lewis Motor Company/Christy Lewis realtor.

Coffee County CAC provides services for children who have experienced severe abuse. The center’s programs and services include family advocacy, forensic interviews, prevention education, therapy and medical exams. All services are free for children and their families.

Detention @ The Elementary is located at 615 School St., Morrison, Tennessee. Detention @ The Elementary is a great spot for family fun. The family entertainment center offers exciting activities, such as laser tag, mini golf, climbing wall, bumper cars and arcade games, and a restaurant.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the Coffee County CAC office or call them at 931-723-8888.