News

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center Earns Reaccreditation from National Children’s Alliance

Published

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded reaccreditation by the National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) across the country, National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient, and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with the National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision. National Children’s Advocacy Center recognizes Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center for its delivery of high quality and effective services to child abuse victims through reaccreditation.

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center has been serving victims of severe child abuse in Coffee County since 2005. The Center has served over 5,200 children during this time through direct services including forensic interviews, child and family advocacy services, therapy services, specialized medical exams performed by Our Kids, and other crisis intervention services. All services are provided free of charge and as an Accredited Member of the National Children’s Alliance, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

Coffee County’s Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) pictured from left Sue Ross-Our Kids Representative, Jessica Changet Family Advocate/Outreach Coordinator, Rachel Fuller-Forensic Interviewer, Jessica Taylor-Tullahoma PD, Deborah Allen- Executive Director, Alex Bell- Coffee County Sherriff’s Dept., Cindy Young- Centerstone Mental Health Representative, Dale Lynn-DCS Severe Abuse Team Leader, Jason Ponder- Assistant District Attorney, and Kelly Lusk- DCS Team Coordinator

