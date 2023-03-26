Coffee County Central Track & Field places 3rd at 8-team event Saturday in Franklin County

Coffee County Track & Field teams totaled 221.5 points Saturday during an 8-team meet at Franklin County High School, good enough for third place behind Franklin County and Tullahoma.

Bradley Central combined for 4th, Rhea County 5th, St. Andrews 6th, Marion County 7th and Skyuka Hall 8th.

The Raider boys placed 3rd and the girls 4th.

GIRLS RESULTS

The following had top 5 finishes:

Taylor Anthony, 4th, 400 meter dash: 1:05.80

Kailee Rossman, 1st, 1600 meter run: 5:56.52

Kailee Rossman: 1st, 3200 meter run: 13:14.49

Bailey Kitts, 2nd, 3200 meter run: 14:01.18

4×100 team of Gracie Campbell, Stacy Garcia, Addison Williams and Allie Sullivan, 2nd, 4×100 relay: 58.19

4×200 team of Carleigh Freeman, Gracie Fowler, Addison Williams and Gracie Campbell, 4th, 4×200 relay: 2:04.80

4×400 team of Taylor Anthony, Gracie Fowler, Bethany Lambert and Madison Miller, 4th, 4×400 relay: 4:49.83

Morgen Spears, 1st place, high jump: 5’0″

Jalyn Case, T3 place, high jump: 4’8″

Bethany Lambert, 5th place, triple jump: 29-03.50

Holli Hancock, 5th place, shot put: 25-05

Autumn Stover, 2nd place, discus: 78-00

BOYS RESULTS

Emmanuel Rodriguez, 5th place, 400 meter dash: 58.84

Cayden Miller, 2nd place, 800 meter run: 2:16.44

Fletcher Barnard, 1st place, 1600 meter run: 4:43.13

Fletcher Barnard, 1st place, 3200 meter run: 10:34.43

4×100 team of Jaiden Foster, Deontae Short, Tyler Martin and Travis Martin, 3rd: 46.86

4×200 team of Zander Gomez, Cole Fowler, Deion Subaran and Jaiden Foster, T5: 1:40.48

4×800 relay team of Presley Rooker, Ismael Salazar, Jesus Gonzales and Jacsen Yancer, 5th place: 10:27.81

Tyler Martin, T4, high jump: 5-04

Tyler Martin, 5th place, pole vault: 8-00

Xavier Randolph, 1st place, shot put: 40-02

Javon Simmons, 2nd place, shot put: 38-00.50

Travis Martin, 3rd place, shot put: 37-07.50

Jahlin Osbourne, 4th place, shot put: 35-04.00

Xavier Randolph, 2nd place, discus throw: 131-10

Fletcher Barnard Thane Burns Maddie Sullivan Travis Martin Gracie Fowler Jaiden Foster Xavier Randolph Kailee Rossman

Photos by Holly Peterson – Thunder Radio