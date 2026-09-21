Coffee County Central introducing weapons detection Sept. 22

Coffee County Central High School announced it is implementing additional safety measures that include a weapons detection system in the school.

The school made several suggestions for smoother operations, that include:

*for the first few days, you can arrive a few minutes early to assure you have adequate time to be screened. If you don’t arrive until 7:40 a.m. or later, you should expect for there to be a line. For the first few days of implementation, students who are on time to school will not be counted tardy if delays occur.

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*remove three-ring binders and any laptops or chromebooks before walking through the screeners. Only three-ring binders need to be removed; notebooks should not trigger an alert.

*Clean out your backpack and remove any excess metal including things such as pocket mirrors, makeup cases, eye curlers, curling irons, pencil cases, breath mint cans and metal glasses cases. Some of these items may be essential for you, so please prepare by moving these items to cloth or fabric.

*When walking through the screener each morning, carry your backpack or bag through at the center of your body with both backpack straps around your shoulders.