Coffee County Central High School Welcomes Accomplished Gavyn Frankenfield as New Head Band Director

Press Release – CCCHS Welcomes New Head Band Director

Coffee County Central High School is proud to welcome Gavyn Frankenfield of Bethlehem, PA as new Head Band Director. Mr. Frankenfield has been involved in music for the past fifteen years and has repeatedly experienced high levels of success.

As a high school student, he and his marching band placed first in the Calvalcade American A Class for two years consecutively. During his undergraduate years at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, Mr. Franhenfield was a proud member of the Sudler Trophy recipient Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band and earned his Bachelor of Music in Education degree. As a postgraduate student at MTSU, Frankenfield assisted with the Band of Blue Marching Band, conducted the basketball pep band and taught undergraduate music education majors before being awarded his Masters of Music in Performance degree earlier this year. Frankenfield has been fortunate to study under multiple highly respected educators in the music field along the way in both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Principal Paul Parsley of CCCHS expressed excitement for the future of the band program. Parsley stated that he is impressed with Frankenfields’ confidence in his ability to foster steady development in the Red Raider Marching Band as well as Frankenfields’ understanding of the commitment necessary to achieve and sustain a large measure of success with respect to both performance and competition. Frankenfield was introduced to CCCHS band students on Tuesday morning. He is eager to get to know the kids and will hit the ground running with summer band camp about one month from now.