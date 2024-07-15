Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Central High School undergoing re-vamp over the summer

Published

When school resumes at the start of the new school year, students will get a first-hand look at some new features at Coffee County Central High School.

At the July 8, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Paul Parsley, Principal of Coffee County Central High School informed the Coffee County School Board about multiple refurbishment projects that are happening before school starts.

Mr. Parsley indicated that up to 20 classrooms will have new classroom furniture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several restrooms at CCCHS will be renovated this summer. Window films are being installed and will likely be completed over the next few weeks.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023