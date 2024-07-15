Coffee County Central High School undergoing re-vamp over the summer

When school resumes at the start of the new school year, students will get a first-hand look at some new features at Coffee County Central High School.

At the July 8, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Paul Parsley, Principal of Coffee County Central High School informed the Coffee County School Board about multiple refurbishment projects that are happening before school starts.

Mr. Parsley indicated that up to 20 classrooms will have new classroom furniture.

Several restrooms at CCCHS will be renovated this summer. Window films are being installed and will likely be completed over the next few weeks.