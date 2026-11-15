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Coffee County Central High School to host dual enrollment information night Tuesday

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Coffee County Schools will host a dual enrollment information night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Coffee County Central High School theater.

The session is geared toward students and families exploring dual enrollment for the 2027–28 school year, though anyone is welcome to attend. Dual enrollment allows students to earn college credit while they’re still in high school.

The evening will begin with a presentation on dual enrollment opportunities, followed by time for students and families to meet with representatives from five partner institutions and ask questions.

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Participating schools include Bethel University, Motlow State Community College, Tennessee Tech University, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the University of Tennessee at Martin.

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