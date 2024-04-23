Coffee County Central High School students shine at State Skills USA competition in Chattanooga

Skills USA is a workforce development organization for students and they focus on empowering students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members. The State Conference for Skills USA is held every year in Chattanooga where the students participate in multi-day competitions that pit their skills in their given, learned field against those of other schools from all over the state.

This year Coffee County Central High School sophomores Kiara Martin and Mireya Loyola-Raymundo tossed their hats in the arena to compete in the category of Audio Radio Production. This competition requires the participants to create a three-minute audio production with two feature stories and two commercial segments.

Kiara and Mireya were skillful enough to place second, earning a silver medal, out of all the schools and contestants entered into the contest. This capable team of competitors has continued the winning tradition within this contest for CCCHS students, whose contestants typically have placed somewhere within the top three over the last seven years.

