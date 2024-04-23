Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Central High School students shine at State Skills USA competition in Chattanooga

Published

Skills USA is a workforce development organization for students and they focus on empowering students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders, and responsible community members. The State Conference for Skills USA is held every year in Chattanooga where the students participate in multi-day competitions that pit their skills in their given, learned field against those of other schools from all over the state.

This year Coffee County Central High School sophomores Kiara Martin and Mireya Loyola-Raymundo tossed their hats in the arena to compete in the category of Audio Radio Production. This competition requires the participants to create a three-minute audio production with two feature stories and two commercial segments.

Kiara and Mireya were skillful enough to place second, earning a silver medal, out of all the schools and contestants entered into the contest. This capable team of competitors has continued the winning tradition within this contest for CCCHS students, whose contestants typically have placed somewhere within the top three over the last seven years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Kiara on right, Mireya on left

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023