Coffee County Central High School Fine Arts Night

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, student artists showed out at Coffee County Central High School’s Fine Arts Night.

It was not only grades 10-12 that displayed their art. Students from Coffee County Middle School as well as Westwood Middle School had artwork featured. Performers from 9-12th grades sang, danced and played various instruments.

The cafeteria and commons area was packed with art lovers. This Fine Arts Night offered special opportunities for some items to be purchased on-site. Eric Keith, Principal of East Coffee Elementary School, proudly showed off his art purchases.

Eric Keith

Director of Coffee County Schools, Dr. Charles Lawson and his wife, participated in some interactive art opportunities that the event had to offer. Dr. and Mrs. Lawson

There were students actively painting and a student working clay on a pottery wheel.