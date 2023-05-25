Coffee County Central High School Class of 2023 Set to Graduate in Highly Anticipated Ceremony

Friday, May 26 is graduation day of the Coffee County Central High School Class of 2023.

Approximately 350 students in the senior class will walk the line for high school graduation.

Commencement exercises begin at 7 p.m. sharp and will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field behind Raider Academy – 865 McMinnville Highway.

Graduation always draws a packed house. For anyone not planning to attend, you are encouraged to avoid that area starting at about 5 pm. due to traffic congestion. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early.

Anyone interested in watching ceremonies from afar, you can watch on the Thunder Radio Facebook Page and catch the Raider TV Video Stream production.