Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County Central High School Class of 2023 Set to Graduate in Highly Anticipated Ceremony

Published

Friday, May 26 is graduation day of the Coffee County Central High School Class of 2023. 

Approximately 350 students in the senior class will walk the line for high school graduation. 

Commencement exercises begin at 7 p.m. sharp and will be held at Carden-Jarrell Field behind Raider Academy – 865 McMinnville Highway. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Graduation always draws a packed house. For anyone not planning to attend, you are encouraged to avoid that area starting at about 5 pm. due to traffic congestion. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early. 

Anyone interested in watching ceremonies from afar, you can watch on the Thunder Radio Facebook Page and catch the Raider TV Video Stream production.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

6 days ago

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023