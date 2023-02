Coffee County Central announces top 10 percent

Coffee County Central High School has announced the Class of 2023 Top 10 Percent.

The group is headlined by valedictorian Abby Clark and salutatorian Audrey Barton.

Also in the top 10 percent are:

Saul Acevedo

Savannah Barnard

Brent Bernard

Kathryn Brown

David Chu

Kaitlyn Clark

Katie Cotten

Hannah Cronnon

Maggie Crouch

Jesus Deanda Hernandez

Gerardo Deanda Mares

Aiden Eisenga

Deyani Flores-Garcia

Zoe Gibson

McKenzie Givens

Brady Goodwin

Skyler Hill

Lauren Hogan

Nolan Jernigan

Anna Johnson

Linsey Landrum

Nathan Luttrell

Kaitlyn Miller

Liddiah Nguyen

Jamie Pierce

Emmalise Raymer

Ashley Rigney

Karla Rio Gutierrez

Roselyn Rios Gutierrez

Juliana Rust

Catherine Sand

Taylor Semelroth

William Slabaugh

Christopher Sloan

Madelyn Sullivan

Taylor Wall

Emily Williams

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2023 will be held at Raider Academy Carden-Jarrell Field on May 26th.